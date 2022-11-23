Man, 23, suffers life-threatening injuries after truck leaves road in Yarmouth County
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County Tuesday afternoon.
Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the crash on Black Pond Road in Little River Harbour, N.S., just after 4 p.m.
Police say the driver lost control of his pickup truck, which then left the road and rolled.
The 23-year-old Yarmouth man was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to hospital in Yarmouth before being transferred by LifeFlight to hospital in Halifax.
Black Pond Road was closed around 5 p.m. and reopened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
