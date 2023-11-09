Man, 23, wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP

The RCMP says it has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide warrant.

Police were searching for Logan Cameron Saucier of Beaverbank, N.S., following an alleged assault in September.

Saucier has been charged with:

assault

two counts of assault with a weapon

uttering threats

two counts of failure to comply with probation order

Police say Saucier was held in custody after his arrest and he has appeared in Dartmouth provincial court.