    • Man, 23, wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP

    Logan Cameron Saucier, 23, is pictured. Police say he is facing charges after an alleged assault in Beaver Bank, N.S. (RCMP) Logan Cameron Saucier, 23, is pictured. Police say he is facing charges after an alleged assault in Beaver Bank, N.S. (RCMP)

    The RCMP says it has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide warrant.

    Police were searching for Logan Cameron Saucier of Beaverbank, N.S., following an alleged assault in September.

    Saucier has been charged with:

    • assault
    • two counts of assault with a weapon
    • uttering threats
    • two counts of failure to comply with probation order 

    Police say Saucier was held in custody after his arrest and he has appeared in Dartmouth provincial court.

