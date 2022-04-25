Man, 24, charged with impaired driving after evading police; N.S. RCMP

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, after police say he attempted to evade officers in Upper Tantallon, N.S. Sunday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of a man driving a grey Hyundai Elantra on St. Margarets Bay Road while under the influence. Police say an officer located the vehicle, and attempted to do a roadside stop near the intersection of Hammonds Plains Road and St. Margarets Bay Road.

"The man driving the vehicle refused to stop and drove at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade police," said N.S. RCMP, in a news release.

According to police, officers followed the vehicle and the driver pulled into a driveway on Cranberry Lane in Timberlea, where he was arrested. The 24-year-old man from Timberlea, N.S., was transported to the Tantallon RCMP detachment, where he provided breath samples.

Robert Christopher Lerue has been charged with the following offences:

impaired operation of a conveyance

impaired operation of a conveyance 80mg per cent or over

flight from peace officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

three counts of breach of probation

Lerue appeared before a justice and has since been released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on June 7.