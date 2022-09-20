A man has died after a two-vehicle collision near Coles Island, N.B., last week.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, the RCMP responded to a collision between a car and a pickup truck near the intersection of Route 10 and Bagdad Road.

According to an RCMP news release, the driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries. His passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Police say the 24-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries Monday.

The RCMP believes the crash happened when the driver of the car made a sudden stop, causing him to be rear-ended by the truck, before rolling into a ditch.

The Coles Island Fire Department, Cumberland Bay Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick also went to the scene. A New Brunswick Coroner's Office member is assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy is set to determine the man’s exact cause of death.