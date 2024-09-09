Man, 25, arrested after assault, flight from police: N.S. RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fled from police near Middleton last month.

The RCMP responded to a report of an assault in a moving vehicle on Victoria Road in Spa Springs on Aug. 31.

A female passenger was reportedly trying to get out of a car while it was still moving.

Police say the driver of the blue Honda Civic would not pull over when a traffic stop was initiated on Highway 362.

An officer then followed the car.

Police say the officer saw the driver of the car fail to make a righthand turn back onto Victoria Road from Highway 362 and crash into a ditch.

No one was injured and no infrastructure was damaged in the crash, according to an RCMP news release.

The driver was arrested for:

assault

flight from police

dangerous operation of a conveyance

Police say the 25-year-old man from Lake Charlotte showed signs of impairment when interacting with the officer.

The man provided a breath sample to assess his blood alcohol level.

Police say the result was a “warn,” meaning it registered between 50 mg/100 ml and 80 mg/100 ml.

The man had his licence suspended for a week and his car was impounded.

He was released on conditions pending future court appearances.

