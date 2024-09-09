ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, 25, arrested after assault, flight from police: N.S. RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fled from police near Middleton last month.

    The RCMP responded to a report of an assault in a moving vehicle on Victoria Road in Spa Springs on Aug. 31.

    A female passenger was reportedly trying to get out of a car while it was still moving.

    Police say the driver of the blue Honda Civic would not pull over when a traffic stop was initiated on Highway 362.

    An officer then followed the car.

    Police say the officer saw the driver of the car fail to make a righthand turn back onto Victoria Road from Highway 362 and crash into a ditch.

    No one was injured and no infrastructure was damaged in the crash, according to an RCMP news release.

    The driver was arrested for:

    • assault
    • flight from police
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance

    Police say the 25-year-old man from Lake Charlotte showed signs of impairment when interacting with the officer.

    The man provided a breath sample to assess his blood alcohol level.

    Police say the result was a “warn,” meaning it registered between 50 mg/100 ml and 80 mg/100 ml.

    The man had his licence suspended for a week and his car was impounded.

    He was released on conditions pending future court appearances.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation

    A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News