EASTERN PASSAGE, N.S. -- A 25-year-old man is in hospital after being struck by a car in Eastern Passage, N.S. Saturday evening.

RCMP say they were called to the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of Main Road and Albacore Place at 7:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the accident and was transported to hospital via EHS.

RCMP collision analysts were on scene yesterday, and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.