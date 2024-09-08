ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, 26, dies after vehicle loses control, rolls over in Belledune: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 26-year-old man from Petit-Rocher-Nord, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Belledune, N.B.

    Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Colony Road on Saturday around 6:40 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

    The driver of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    A 30-year-old man, and only other passenger in the vehicle, was transported to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    RCMP say the crash occurred when the vehicle lost control on a dirt road, and rolled over several times.

    Members of the Belledune and Pointe-Verte Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene, as well as a RCMP collision reconstructionist.

    An autopsy is scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The controversial plan to turn a desert green

    Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.

    Georgia school shooting highlights fears about classroom cellphone bans

    Huddling for safety in classrooms as gunfire rang out, students at Apalachee High School texted or called their parents to let them know what was happening and send what they thought could be their final messages. One student texted her mother to say she loved her, adding, 'I'm sorry I'm not the best daughter.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News