Man, 26, dies after vehicle loses control, rolls over in Belledune: N.B. RCMP
A 26-year-old man from Petit-Rocher-Nord, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Belledune, N.B.
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Colony Road on Saturday around 6:40 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
A 30-year-old man, and only other passenger in the vehicle, was transported to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP say the crash occurred when the vehicle lost control on a dirt road, and rolled over several times.
Members of the Belledune and Pointe-Verte Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene, as well as a RCMP collision reconstructionist.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Over 200 firearms seized during Waterloo traffic stop
According to police, during the traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Street racing, speeding in construction zones lead to over $15,000 in fines: Quebec police
Quebec provincial police (SQ) handed out over $15,000 to a series of drivers who were caught speeding and street racing on highways, including some that were construction zones.
The controversial plan to turn a desert green
Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.
Military surplus store in Calgary, destination of celebrity shoppers, closing doors
Cher, Anthony Hopkins, Heath Ledger, Alec Baldwin and Tom Hardy are just a few of the celebrities John Cumming met while growing up in his family's military surplus store.
Timeline: The rise and fall of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political fortunes
In the wake of the NDP withdrawing its automatic support of the minority Liberal government, here is a timeline of key events charting the arc of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fortunes in federal politics.
Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show
Kendrick Lamar will pop out on the NFL's biggest stage next year: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans.
Opposition presidential candidate Gonzalez flees Venezuela for asylum in Spain
Former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González arrived in Spain on Sunday after fleeing into exile in as part of a negotiated deal with Nicolas Maduro's government that dealt a major blow to millions who placed their hopes in his opposition campaign.
Georgia school shooting highlights fears about classroom cellphone bans
Huddling for safety in classrooms as gunfire rang out, students at Apalachee High School texted or called their parents to let them know what was happening and send what they thought could be their final messages. One student texted her mother to say she loved her, adding, 'I'm sorry I'm not the best daughter.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto police locate missing 11-year-old girl
Toronto police say they have now located a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in North York late Saturday afternoon.
-
Texts, social media a 'minefield' for people going through divorce: lawyer
When Sarah Boulby tells clients going through a divorce or locked in a custody battle that their texts and social media posts might be put under a microscope, she usually gets one of two responses.
-
1 driver injured, another arrested after crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: police
One driver is in hospital with serious injuries and another is facing charges following a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga.
Calgary
-
Military surplus store in Calgary, destination of celebrity shoppers, closing doors
Cher, Anthony Hopkins, Heath Ledger, Alec Baldwin and Tom Hardy are just a few of the celebrities John Cumming met while growing up in his family's military surplus store.
-
Rob Miyashiro earns NDP nomination for Lethbridge-West
Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.
-
AUPE stages three simultaneous rallies as members rally for better collective agreements
One of three rallies organized by the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) took place at the Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
-
Surging Elks lick Stamps 37-16 to escape West basement
The Edmonton Elks are finding a way to return to respectability in what initially looked like a lost season.
-
Devastating Jasper wildfire now listed as under control, Parks Canada says
Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
Montreal
-
Teachers say immigrants not to blame as Quebec links teacher shortage to newcomers
As Quebec politicians continue to point to immigration -- a common justification for the province's ills -- as the main culprit for the province's teacher shortage, education experts say newcomers are not the underlying cause of the widespread teacher shortages.
-
Street racing, speeding in construction zones lead to over $15,000 in fines: Quebec police
Quebec provincial police (SQ) handed out over $15,000 to a series of drivers who were caught speeding and street racing on highways, including some that were construction zones.
-
Two men stabbed in a brawl that got out of hand in Old Montreal
Two men were injured in a brawl involving around ten people in downtown Montreal on Saturday night, according to the Montreal police (SPVM).
Ottawa
-
WATCH AT 6 P.M.
WATCH AT 6 P.M. Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Here's what the latest rate cut means for mortgage holders, home buyers
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent.
-
Wellness check on truck driver turns into weapon, drug charges in eastern Ontario
A truck driver is facing charges after their company asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct a wellness check on them at a service centre in Mallorytown Friday afternoon, police say.
London
-
Pedestrian dragged by vehicle
Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.
-
London police searching for missing 16-year-old
The London Police Service is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
-
video
video $61,000 raised for Parkinson’s at local charity walk
The annual London and District Walk for Parkinson’s brought in $61,000 on Saturday, supporting those in the community with the disease.
Barrie
-
Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet
A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.
-
3-car crash in Midland
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Bayshore Drive near Frank Street in Midland on Saturday.
-
Alleged sexual assault under investigation
Officers from Southern Georgian OPP are investigating an alleged overnight sexual assault incident in Midland last weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
'You've got to feed the change beast': Experts look ahead to Liberal caucus retreat
With the federal Liberals set to meet for their annual caucus retreat this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the party, need to be clear about their policy direction and open to change, according to two experts and an MP.
-
Person hospitalized for Ontario's first human case of rabies since 1967
Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.
-
Canadian drivers enjoying unusual low gas prices for time of year
Drivers across the country are keeping more money in their pockets after filling up a tank of gas.
Kitchener
-
Over 200 firearms seized during Waterloo traffic stop
According to police, during the traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
-
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
-
London police searching for missing 16-year-old
The London Police Service is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
Windsor
-
One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
One person has died following a collision Saturday night.
-
Pillette Road closed for active investigation
The Windsor police said Pillette Road is closed from Grand Marais to Plymouth due to an active investigation.
-
Car fire leads to impaired charges: OPP
The Essex County OPP have laid charges following a single vehicle collision and car fire.
Winnipeg
-
Premier says Manitoba grand chief to lie in state at provincial legislature
Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will lie in state at the provincial legislature following her sudden death.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21 on Saturday, marking the team's fifth-straight victory and fifth Banjo Bowl win in a row.
-
Corn maze craze: Where to get lost this fall
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
Regina
-
Mural showcasing diversity and youth unveiled in North Central community
The North Central Community Association has partnered with the Rainbow Youth Centre on a new mural in the heart of North Central.
-
'Sacredness': Medicine wheel in healing garden dedicated to local elder
A local elder was honoured at Westminster United Church on Saturday by having a medicine wheel dedicated to her.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools offers counselling support after student set on fire at high school
In the wake of the tragic incident of setting a student on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate, Saskatoon Public Schools announced that it is providing counselling services to students and staff affected by the event.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.
-
'Its a signature event': Broadway street fair returns to Saskatoon
Broadway avenue was alive with the bustle of Saskatoon residents enjoying their weekend. The street was closed off and turned into a pedestrian walkway for a massive street festival that saw thousands of participants.
Vancouver
-
Woman attacked by knife-wielding man while leaving work, Vancouver police say
A shopkeeper was attacked as she was leaving work in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday night, Vancouver police say.
-
Mediation aimed at resolving Metro Vancouver accessible transit strike set to begin
Mediated negotiations between the union representing striking HandyDART transit workers in Metro Vancouver and their employer are set to begin today, six days into the stoppage.
-
B.C.'s Bennett, Ont.'s Hennessy named flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s Bennett, Ont.'s Hennessy named flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
-
Timeline: The rise and fall of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political fortunes
In the wake of the NDP withdrawing its automatic support of the minority Liberal government, here is a timeline of key events charting the arc of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fortunes in federal politics.
-
Poo smeared around Victoria tennis courts
Tennis players were in for a nasty surprise at a Victoria park on Friday, when feces were discovered smeared around the courts.
Kelowna
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
-
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.