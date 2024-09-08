Man, 26, dies after vehicle loses control, rolls over in Belledune: N.B. RCMP

A 26-year-old man from Petit-Rocher-Nord, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Belledune, N.B.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Colony Road on Saturday around 6:40 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A 30-year-old man, and only other passenger in the vehicle, was transported to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the crash occurred when the vehicle lost control on a dirt road, and rolled over several times.

Members of the Belledune and Pointe-Verte Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene, as well as a RCMP collision reconstructionist.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

