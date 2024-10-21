Man, 26, facing charges after alleged assault in Saint John
A man is facing charges after another man was allegedly assaulted in Saint John, N.B., Friday afternoon.
The Saint John Police Force says the assault happened in the 100 block area of Waterloo Street around 3:30 p.m.
Emergency crews found a 57-year-old man with a head injury.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police say the suspect was identified as a 26-year-old man who left the scene in a black four-door car.
Both the suspect and the car were found in the area a short time later.
Police say the suspect was taken into custody following a short pursuit.
He was charged with:
- assault causing bodily harm
- threats
- impaired driving
- driving while prohibited
The suspect was released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court on Jan. 14, 2025.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 8 P.M. ADT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
How an off-duty lifeguard found a missing 17-year-old in the ocean
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
Cubans struggle with an extended power outage and a new tropical storm
Cuba's widespread blackouts stretched into their fourth day as Hurricane Oscar crossed the island's eastern coast with winds and heavy rain.
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
High grocery and rental costs plaguing Canadians, new survey finds
High grocery and rental costs are squeezing lower-income Canadians even as inflation trends downward, a new survey suggests.
'I regret leaving my cat there': Eastern Ontario cat rescue under investigation, allegations of abuse, neglect
A cat rescue southwest of Ottawa is under investigation after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records have surfaced.
Canadian detained in Sudan begins trial after suing federal government 15 years ago
After waiting 15 years, Canadian Abousfian Abdelrazik will finally get the chance to hold the federal government accountable for its alleged complicity which led to his imprisonment and torture in Sudan.
Search underway for hiker missing in northern B.C.
Mounties say a search is underway for an avid outdoorsman who has disappeared in the wilderness of northern British Columba.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Major Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network (UHN) is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
-
'Failure to provide necessities of life': Durham cop charged in on-duty incident
A Durham police officer has been charged criminally after he allegedly failed to render medical assistance to a person in distress.
-
Hamilton man shot after letting six-year-old play with gun now facing charges: police
A 25-year-old Hamilton man who was shot after letting a six-year-old child play with his gun is facing charges, police say. That’s just one incident in what Hamilton police say has been a record year for shootings in the city.
Calgary
-
3 sent to hospital after 9-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail
Three people were sent to hospital following a crash on Peigan Trail Monday morning.
-
Calgary road crews prepare for expected snowfall
The City of Calgary says road crews are preparing for Monday's snowfall.
-
This huge entertainment venue is set to open in Calgary
A new 80,000 sq ft entertainment venue, featuring gaming, sports, movies and dining, is set to open in Southcentre Mall soon.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Public Schools support staff to go on strike Thursday
Edmonton Public Schools support workers will go on strike on Thursday.
-
Alberta basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
A Stony Plain basketball coach has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
-
Teepee in northern Alberta damaged by vandals
Police in Fort McMurray are investigating after a teepee in front of a local school was vandalized.
Montreal
-
Quebec religion wants Health Canada's blessing to use magic mushrooms in ceremonies
A Quebec-based religion says Health Canada is dragging its feet on a decision whether to allow members to use magic mushrooms in their ceremonies.
-
Woman hit by shotgun blast while lying in bed two floors above neighbour: police
A 65-year-old Repentigny man is facing charges after allegedly drunkenly firing a shotgun in his apartment and injuring a young woman who was sleeping in her bed two floors above.
-
Here's how to save money on your Hydro-Quebec bill this winter
Home renovation experts and Hydro-Quebec said homeowners can take a number of steps to decrease their consumption and save money over the winter.
Ottawa
-
'I regret leaving my cat there': Eastern Ontario cat rescue under investigation, allegations of abuse, neglect
A cat rescue southwest of Ottawa is under investigation after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records have surfaced.
-
City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
-
Ottawa banning transport trucks from section of Main Street in village of Manotick
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the City of Ottawa is taking a "couple of important steps" to reduce heavy truck traffic in the village of Manotick, including banning transport trucks on a section of Manotick Main Street immediately.
London
-
Charges laid after sexual assault on underage girl: London police
Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said a teenaged girl met a man in the area of Clarke Road and Wavell Street. The two people struck up a conversation and walked together to the east side of a school in the area.
-
Robbery involving knife leads to charges in London
Around 11 a.m. on Oct. 18, police said a man went into a business on Southdale Road east near Jalna Boulevard where he took product from inside the store and tried to leave without paying.
-
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Barrie
-
Unprecedented prosecution of Cdn. soldier accused of sexual assault at CFB Borden goes to trial
The unprecedented civilian court prosecution of a Canadian soldier accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement against a female military member while at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 2018 has gone to trial.
-
Mobile trailer destroyed in fire caused by a candle
Officials say a candle caused a fire that destroyed a mobile trailer in Oro-Medonte early Friday morning.
-
Same man busted on 2nd theft attempt: OPP
A man who stole car fobs returned for the real thing and got a nasty surprise.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation protests after ancestral remains found during excavation
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
-
Defence admits Sudbury murder suspect stole from the victim, but insists she didn't kill him
The defence for a woman accused of second-degree murder in Sudbury admits she stole from the male victim, but insists the man was already dead when she arrived in his apartment.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect believed to be hiding in the Sagamok First Nation area
A 29-year-old man believed to be carrying a loaded pistol is wanted on Manitoulin Island by Anishnaabe police who say they suspect he fled to Sagamok First Nation.
Kitchener
-
Two-time Olympic beach volleyball player Sarah Pavan announces retirement
Two-time Olympian Sarah Pavan announced her retirement Monday, ending a 25-year volleyball career that included play in both indoor team competition and the beach volleyball discipline.
-
Waterloo, Ont. company removed from U.S. entity list after supplying tech used for surveillance, spyware
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company says it’s been removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s entity list, after previously supplying technology allegedly used for mass surveillance and censorship.
-
Supply shortage for Ontario home care, palliative patients 'unacceptable': minister
Ontario is wrestling with delays and shortages of supplies needed for home and palliative care, with dying people unable to get sedatives and patients going to hospital because their supplies have run out, the province's doctors say.
Windsor
-
Breaking
Breaking Windsor pro-Palestinian group set to respond to failed motion
Liberation Zone members, along with the University of Windsor Students Alliance, will hold a news conference Monday at 1 p.m.
-
DIGS bust leads to multiple shotguns seized
Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect and seized four shotguns after an investigation.
-
Dog praised in $100,000 of illegal drugs seized in Essex County
A recent operation conducted by the RCMP and OPP has led to the seizure of $100,000 of illegal drugs in Essex County.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigate after home shot at, 13-year-old injured in northern Manitoba
A 13-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting in northern Manitoba.
-
17-year-old girl arrested after two teen boys attacked with machete outside Winnipeg school
A 17-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with a machete attack involving two teenage boys outside a Winnipeg school.
-
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
Regina
-
SaskPower warns of Interac e-Transfer scam
SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam currently making the rounds.
-
Teen charged after stabbing in downtown Regina
The Regina Police Service has charged a 17-year-old in connection to a stabbing that occurred outside a downtown business.
-
Saskatchewan contractor fined $125,000 for workplace injury
A construction firm has pled guilty in the case of a serious workplace injury in 2023 near Moose Jaw.
Saskatoon
-
'Hateful and mean': LGBTQ+ advocates slam Sask. Party's proposed change room policy
A Saskatoon LGBTQ+ advocate says if the Saskatchewan Party's proposed change room policy had been in place when he was a kid, he would not have survived high school.
-
Sentencing resumes for Sask. man who abducted daughter to prevent COVID-19 vaccination
A sentencing hearing resumed Monday for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Supreme Court tosses driving prohibition against Saskatchewan man in fatal crash
Canada's top court has struck down a driving prohibition handed to a Saskatchewan man convicted in a fatal highway crash.
Vancouver
-
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
-
Woman found dead after Coquitlam, B.C., mudslide: RCMP
A woman has been found dead in the aftermath of an atmospheric river that caused flooding and a mudslide in the Metro Vancouver city of Coquitlam over the weekend.
-
Cyclist struck and killed during race near Victoria
A police investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck while participating in an organized bicycle race on Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
-
Cyclist struck and killed during race near Victoria
A police investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck while participating in an organized bicycle race on Vancouver Island.
-
Atmospheric river shatters rainfall records across B.C.'s South Coast
The atmospheric river event that brought heavy downpours and flooding to B.C.’s South Coast over the weekend has come to an end, but not before smashing a number of records.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.