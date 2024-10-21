ATLANTIC
    • Man, 26, facing charges after alleged assault in Saint John

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image.
    A man is facing charges after another man was allegedly assaulted in Saint John, N.B., Friday afternoon.

    The Saint John Police Force says the assault happened in the 100 block area of Waterloo Street around 3:30 p.m.

    Emergency crews found a 57-year-old man with a head injury.

    He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

    Police say the suspect was identified as a 26-year-old man who left the scene in a black four-door car.

    Both the suspect and the car were found in the area a short time later.

    Police say the suspect was taken into custody following a short pursuit.

    He was charged with:

    • assault causing bodily harm
    • threats
    • impaired driving
    • driving while prohibited

    The suspect was released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court on Jan. 14, 2025.

