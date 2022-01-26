Man, 27, charged in connection with robbery at Dartmouth jewelry store: police

A 27-year-old man has been charged in relation to a robbery that happened at a Dartmouth jewelry store on Tuesday.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Crescent Gold and Diamond store in Mic Mac Mall, located at 21 Micmac Boulevard.

According to police, a man entered the store, broke a display case and took a piece of jewelry.

"The man pushed a store employee who attempted to stop him and fled into the mall," said Cst. John MacLeod with the Halifax Regional Police in a news release on Wednesday. "Two bystanders and mall security officers detained the man until police arrived and arrested him."

Alexander Kenneth Pritchett was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday to face charges of robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Pritchett is also facing charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 in relation to a theft that happened on Aug. 10, 2020 in Dartmouth.