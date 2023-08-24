Man, 28, arrested after disturbance at East Chester home

Police say a 28-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance at a home in East Chester, N.S., Wednesday.

RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person who was causing a disturbance in a home on Stevens Road around 5:10 p.m.

Police say they found the man in the home and arrested him before he became combative and a struggle began between officers and the man.

RCMP say the man assaulted an officer multiple times during the struggle and threatened the officer’s family.

A conducted energy weapon was deployed, which police say allowed officers to gain control of the man.

RCMP say both the officer and the man suffered minor injuries and didn’t required medical attention.

The East Chester man was later released on conditions and will face charges of assaulting a police officer, two counts of uttering threats and resisting arrest.

He will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Nov. 15.

