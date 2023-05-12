Man, 30, arrested after domestic disturbance in Sydney, N.S.: RCMP

A 30-year-old Millville, N.S., man is facing charges after a domestic disturbance that occurred Thursday evening on the Esplanade in Sydney.

Just before midnight, Cape Breton Regional Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the area.

Upon arrival, officers were met with a group of individuals who police say all knew each other. One of the individuals drove away in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Officers tried stopping the vehicle but say they ended their pursuit in the interest of safety.

Police were later made aware that the suspect was at a home on Maple Hill Drive in the Millville area, where he was subsequently arrested. Officers also found the vehicle he was driving and noticed ammunition inside.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, including search warrants for the vehicle and residence, as well as statements from those present at the Esplanade incident. Police say charges are pending.