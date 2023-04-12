Man, 30, charged after motor vehicle theft in Halifax: N.S. RCMP

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Upper Sackville, N.S., after a motor vehicle theft in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were alerted to the theft on Saturday around 3 p.m. Investigators say a grey Honda Civic was stolen on Ford Street by a man described as six-feet-tall who was wearing a baseball hat and a jacket.

Two hours later, at about 5 p.m., Halifax District RCMP received multiple calls about a Honda Civic driving erratically at a high speed in the Hammonds Plains area. The vehicle was last seen turning onto Lucasville Road.

Police say the driver was clocked at 134km/h in a 50km/h zone. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, police found the Honda Civic at a campground on Highway 1 in Upper Sackville. With help from a K-9 Team, the driver was tracked to a nearby trailer.

According to police, officers safely arrested the man after the occupants of the trailer told police he was hiding inside.

The man was taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment where a drug evaluation indicated he was impaired.

Steven James Maloney, 30, has been charged with:

theft of a motor vehicle

operation while impaired

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime

Maloney has been released on conditions ahead of an appearance in Dartmouth provincial court on June 19.