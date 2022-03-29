Man, 31, arrested following break-and-enter at Saint John residence: police

The Saint John Police Force has arrested a 31-year-old man following a break-and-enter at a residence in the city.

Police responded to a report of the break-and-enter on Tower Street just after 9 a.m. on Monday.

About an hour later, officers responded to a complaint of a car prowler in the area of Charlotte Street West.

Minutes later, at 10:27 a.m., police say a responding officer located a man on Watson Street who matched the suspect's description.

When the officer approached, the suspect fled on foot, resulting in a brief foot chase. The man was eventually apprehended, according to police.

During a search, police discovered the man was in possession of items stolen from the residence.

The man appeared in court on Tuesday and was charged with break-and-enter, obstructing a peace officer and breach of a court order.

He was remanded to court until Thursday for a bail hearing.