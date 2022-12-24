Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP

A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a disturbance call involving several people on Brunswick Street around 1:15 a.m.

Officers located an unresponsive man on a sidewalk on Prince Street. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening conditions.

In a news release Saturday, Halifax Regional Police confirmed the man has since passed away.

The Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is working on the case. Police say one man is currently in custody.

The ongoing investigation remains in its preliminary stages.

While police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time, they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact investigators at 902-490-5020.