Man, 36, charged with firearms offences after police seize gun, ammunition: N.S. RCMP

A 36-year-old man has been charged with firearm offences following an incident in St. Peter's, N.S.

On Jan. 18, police received a complaint that a man was wearing an unconcealed handgun on his waist while in a store on Grenville Street.

As part of their investigation, the Richmond County District RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Old Band Office Road in Chapel Island, N.S.

Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested at the home without incident.

“During the search police seized a rifle, a number of airsoft handguns and rifles, a prohibited magazine and ammunition,” reads a release from the RCMP.

The man was released on conditions and will be facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say further charges are anticipated.

He is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.