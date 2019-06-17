

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after his vehicle left the road in Ellerslie-Bideford, P.E.I.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 12 around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police say it appears the man lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and overturned.

The 31-year-old man was from Tyne Valley, P.E.I. His name has not been released.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.