Man, 37, dies after vehicle leaves P.E.I. highway
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 10:50AM ADT
A man has died after his vehicle left the road in Ellerslie-Bideford, P.E.I.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 12 around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.
Police say it appears the man lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and overturned.
The 31-year-old man was from Tyne Valley, P.E.I. His name has not been released.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.