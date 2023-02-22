Man, 38, several others arrested following incident involving rifle at Saint John home

A 38-year-old man is facing weapons and drug-related charges following an incident involving a rifle at a home in Saint John, N.B.

Saint John police responded to a report that two men had allegedly entered a residence on Duke Street while armed with a rifle around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, police say officers were confronted at the doorway by a 38-year-old man who was leaving the residence with a rifle.

Police entered the residence and arrested the accused, as well as six other occupants inside the home, and a driver of a vehicle parked outside.

Five occupants of the home were later released without charges pending further investigation.

A 64-year-old man was held in custody on an outstanding warrant of arrest for failing to attend court on an unrelated matter.

Police say a 37-year-old woman, who was in the vehicle, was arrested for unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

She was later released on an undertaking with conditions, including that she return to court on May 16.

The 38-year-old accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

He was charged with:

unlawful possession of a non-restricted firearm

possession of a firearm while prohibited

possession of cocaine

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone in the area who has video surveillance of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.