Man, 41, sentenced to 12 months in jail after exposing himself on public N.B. beach

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to a year in jail following an act of public indecency in Val-Comeau, N.B.

Tracadie RCMP received a report of a man exposing himself on a public beach on July 2.

Following an investigation, a man was arrested and remanded into custody.

Police say Nick Matthew Degrace appeared in Bathurst provincial court on Aug. 14. He was charged and pleaded guilty to:

committing an indecent act

failure to comply with a probation order

Degrace returned to court on Sept. 4, where he was sentenced to 12 months in jail and 24 months of supervised probation.

