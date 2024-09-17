ATLANTIC
    • Man, 41, sentenced to 12 months in jail after exposing himself on public N.B. beach

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to a year in jail following an act of public indecency in Val-Comeau, N.B.

    Tracadie RCMP received a report of a man exposing himself on a public beach on July 2.

    Following an investigation, a man was arrested and remanded into custody.

    Police say Nick Matthew Degrace appeared in Bathurst provincial court on Aug. 14. He was charged and pleaded guilty to:

    • committing an indecent act
    • failure to comply with a probation order

    Degrace returned to court on Sept. 4, where he was sentenced to 12 months in jail and 24 months of supervised probation.

