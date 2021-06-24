HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a 45-year-old man died as a result of a motorcycle collision Tuesday in Mount Uniacke, N.S.

Police say at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 22, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke.

Upon arrival, officers found that the driver of the motorcycle had been thrown from it while travelling east on Highway 1.

Police say the driver, a 45-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. Highway 1 was closed for a number of hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and has since reopened.