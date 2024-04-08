Man, 46, arrested following break and enter at apartment: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force says they have arrested a 46-year-old man following a residential break and enter.

Police say they responded to a report of a man breaking into an apartment in the 70-block of Wright Street on Monday around 12:37 a.m.

According to a news release, police believe the suspect had gained access to the residence by breaking the knob off the front door.

Police said a 46-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene after police located him in a bed under the blankets.

Officer said the man was charged with being at large while on a release order.

The man was held in custody and scheduled to appear on court on Monday, April 8.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

