ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, 46, arrested following break and enter at apartment: Saint John police

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force says they have arrested a 46-year-old man following a residential break and enter.

    Police say they responded to a report of a man breaking into an apartment in the 70-block of Wright Street on Monday around 12:37 a.m.

    According to a news release, police believe the suspect had gained access to the residence by breaking the knob off the front door.

    Police said a 46-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene after police located him in a bed under the blankets.

    Officer said the man was charged with being at large while on a release order.

    The man was held in custody and scheduled to appear on court on Monday, April 8.

    Police said the investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News