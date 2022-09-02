Man, 46, facing charges after boats hit at N.S. yacht club: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly drove a boat recklessly and hit several others.

On Thursday, RCMP responded to a report of a boat driving recklessly in the water at the Chester Yacht Club in Chester, N.S.

Witnesses told police they saw several boats get hit and damaged by the boat as it was leaving Chester Harbour, according to a new release from RCMP.

Police say the driver of the boat then fled the scene. They were also given a description of the driver of the boat.

Later that night, officers found the man at his home in Marriotts Cove, N.S.

Police say the 46-year-old was arrested, taken into custody and was held overnight.

The man was released from custody Friday morning. He faces charges of dangerous operation of a vessel and three counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crashes.

The investigation is ongoing.