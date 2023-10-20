Atlantic

    • Man, 46, who allegedly drove car into house faces new charges: Amherst police

    An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook) An Amherst Police Department vehicle is pictured in an undated handout image. (Source: Town of Amherst/Facebook)
    An Amherst, N.S., man who allegedly crashed a vehicle into a house while fleeing from police is facing additional charges.

    According to police, Jason Leroy Leblanc, 46, fled a traffic stop in the Spring Street area of Amherst around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Leroy allegedly drove the vehicle off the road and into a house, causing serious damage to the property and injuring himself and a female passenger in the process.

    Leroy, who is still in hospital, is charged with:

    • possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (five counts)
    • breach of a weapons prohibition (two counts)
    • possession of property obtained by crime (six counts)
    • driving while prohibited
    • criminal negligence causing bodily harm
    • flight from police
    • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm (two counts)

    Amherst police continue to investigate the incident.

