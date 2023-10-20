Man, 46, who allegedly drove car into house faces new charges: Amherst police

An Amherst, N.S., man who allegedly crashed a vehicle into a house while fleeing from police is facing additional charges.

According to police, Jason Leroy Leblanc, 46, fled a traffic stop in the Spring Street area of Amherst around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Leroy allegedly drove the vehicle off the road and into a house, causing serious damage to the property and injuring himself and a female passenger in the process.

Leroy, who is still in hospital, is charged with:

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (five counts)

breach of a weapons prohibition (two counts)

possession of property obtained by crime (six counts)

driving while prohibited

criminal negligence causing bodily harm

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm (two counts)

Amherst police continue to investigate the incident.

