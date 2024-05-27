ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, 47, taken to hospital with serious injuries following Saint John stabbing

    saint john police
    A man was taken to hospital Saturday in connection with a stabbing in Saint John, N.B.

    A news release from the Saint John Police Force Monday says officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 40 block of Cliff Street around 4:45 p.m.

    When officers arrived, they located a 47-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and has since been released.

    "The Forensic Identification Services Unit was called to investigate. Detectives believe that this is an isolated incident," read the news release.

    Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam or surveillance video, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

