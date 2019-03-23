

THE CANADIAN PRESS





OXFORD, N.S. -- Police say a 48-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in River Philip, N.S., near Oxford.

RCMP say the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

They say the man's vehicle left the road and hit a pole.

The man from Springhill, N.S., was found dead at the scene.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.