Featured
Man, 48, dead after single-vehicle collision in River Philip, N.S.
Police say a 48-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in River Philip, N.S., near Oxford.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 11:11AM ADT
OXFORD, N.S. -- Police say a 48-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in River Philip, N.S., near Oxford.
RCMP say the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Friday.
They say the man's vehicle left the road and hit a pole.
The man from Springhill, N.S., was found dead at the scene.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.