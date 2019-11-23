KENTVILLE, N.S. -- A 51-year-old man has died after his car landed in a river in Kings County, N.S., on Saturday morning.

RCMP say the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m., when a man's car left the roadway.

They say it landed in a river, and the driver was taken to hospital.

The man from Kentville, N.S., died shortly after.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Police say their thoughts are with the driver's family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2019.