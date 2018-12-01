Featured
Man, 60, dies after being struck twice while crossing N.S. highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 11:14AM AST
Last Updated Saturday, December 1, 2018 11:18AM AST
LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- A 60-year-old man from Lower Sackville has died after being stuck twice while crossing the Beaverbank Connector on foot Friday night.
RCMP say the man was crossing near exit 2 on highway 101 just after 9 p.m. when he was struck by a first car, and shortly after, a second.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the interchange was closed through until 4 a.m. as RCMP collision analysts investigated.
Police say the man was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident, and the investigation is ongoing.