

CTV Atlantic





LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- A 60-year-old man from Lower Sackville has died after being stuck twice while crossing the Beaverbank Connector on foot Friday night.

RCMP say the man was crossing near exit 2 on highway 101 just after 9 p.m. when he was struck by a first car, and shortly after, a second.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the interchange was closed through until 4 a.m. as RCMP collision analysts investigated.

Police say the man was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident, and the investigation is ongoing.