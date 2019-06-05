

CTV Atlantic





A 60-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Union Road near Brackley, P.E.I., at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A collision analyst was called to the scene and the investigation into the collision is ongoing,” Queens RCMP said in a news release.

Route 15 from the Airport to the Horne Cross Road was closed in both directions for the investigation and reopened several hours later.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the Mounties said in the release.