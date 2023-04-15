Man, 62, dead after tank truck crash in Saint-Quentin, N.B.: RCMP
A 62-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Quentin.
Police were called to the crash around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say the crash involved a tank truck carrying a load of oil on Route 180. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police believe the crash occurred when the tank truck veered off the road and flipped on its side.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; no one hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.
Ukraine awaits U.S. missile system after latest Russian strike
The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine's city of Sloviansk rose to 11 Saturday as rescue crews tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building, Ukrainian authorities said.
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 was enacted into law Saturday, the day after the country's constitutional body approved the change.
Document leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified documents had set his sights on joining the military from an early age. But more recently he had expressed disillusionment about having enlisted.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
GTA home prices rose by more than most residents' annual income in 2022
In 2022, the majority of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw home prices go up by more than what most residents make in a year, according to a recent real estate report.
-
Toronto Zoo mourns death of 13-year-old otter Talise
The facility remembered Talise, which means “beautiful waters,” as a smart otter eager to train and pick up new behaviours.
Calgary
-
Albertans continue to voice concern over provincial police pitch; UCP critics speculate idea not dead
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of trying to continue on with a provincial police force against Albertans' wishes.
-
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
-
Wranglers drop second in a row to Abbotsford, losing 4-1
Dustin Wolf's return to the Wranglers didn't help much Friday night as the team dropped a 4-1 decision to the Abbotsford Canucks.
Montreal
-
Montreal public health monitoring flesh-eating disease cases in Terrebonne
Doctors in Terrebonne are concerned about a cluster of cases of flesh-eating disease after four people have been admitted to hospital over the past 10 days and one of them died.
-
Quebec wants to extend work week hours for health-care, social service workers
As part of its negotiations with public sector unions, Quebec wants to extend the work week for some employees in the health and social services network from 35 to 37.5 hours.
-
SUV crashes into dump truck on Montreal highway, killing driver
A man was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed into the back of a stationary dump truck on Highway 40 eastbound in Montreal.
Edmonton
-
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
-
Area businesses not sure what to expect with impending Stony Plain Road closure
Shops along the Valley Line West LRT route said they've been doing OK since the Stony Plain Road Bridge was demolished in December, but they're worried about the next steps in the redevelopment.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Impaired driver was operating heavy equipment, police say
A 52-year-old man from northern Ontario is facing charges after OPP pulled over a piece of heavy equipment.
-
North Bay police arrest 81 on outstanding warrants
The North Bay Police Service has arrested 81 individuals and processed 360 outstanding criminal charges as part of an initiative to deal with outstanding arrest warrants.
London
-
Multiple people taken to hospital following six-vehicle crash
Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.
-
Concerned residents opposing a 7-Eleven liquor licence application say it could be the worst location
The Ontario government gave blanket approval for dozens of 7-11 stores to have beer and wine served with food. Still, local tribunals, appointed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, must finalize the suitability of each location.
-
Police believe this car may be related to a homicide investigation
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
Winnipeg
-
North End store owner illegally selling cannabis, bear spray: Police
The owner of a North End retail business has been charged with illegally selling bear spray and cannabis products.
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
-
What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about a potential strike by federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada will provide an update on contract talks with the federal government on Monday, as more than 150,000 public service workers are now in a legal strike position.
-
Barbecue blaze prompts safety reminder from Ottawa Fire
A fire that spread from a barbecue to the deck of a nearby home is prompting Ottawa Fire Services to share some safety reminders this weekend.
-
Woman hit by OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Friday night
Ottawa paramedics say a woman is in critical condition after being run over by an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Station late Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents still refusing green bins: City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon says some residents continue to refuse the new green bin upon attempted delivery.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Vancouver
-
These are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to SkipTheDishes
Miso soup and California rolls are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to a national food delivery app.
-
Reports of coyotes biting dogs, following people at Vancouver park prompts warning: BCCOS
Dog owners in a Vancouver neighbourhood are refusing to use a local park after several coyote attacks.
-
B.C. paramedics want more people to have naloxone kits
On the seventh anniversary since the toxic drug crisis prompted British Columbia to declare a public health emergency, paramedics are encouraging people to consider getting naloxone kits.
Regina
-
Complicated evidence delays closing arguments in Chelsea Whitby's second-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors have called their final witness in Chelsea Whitby’s second-degree murder trial.
-
'We're angered': Indigenous leader displeased with Prime Minister Trudeau's comments on resource control
Mixed messaging from Ottawa about resource control is causing uncertainty.
-
McLurg School expected to remain closed until April 26
McLurg Elementary School is expected to remain closed until April 26 as repairs continue following a broken water main in early April, according to Regina Public Schools.
Vancouver Island
-
Memorial planned for HMCS Esquimalt, last Canadian warship to sink in WWII
The Township of Esquimalt and Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt are hosting a memorial for the last Canadian navy ship to sink during the Second World War this weekend.
-
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.