Man, 62, dead after tank truck crash in Saint-Quentin, N.B.: RCMP

A 62-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Quentin.

Police were called to the crash around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say the crash involved a tank truck carrying a load of oil on Route 180. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police believe the crash occurred when the tank truck veered off the road and flipped on its side.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.