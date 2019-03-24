

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax District RCMP say a man is dead after a dump truck went into the Partridge River late Saturday afternoon.

Police say they got the call around 5:10 p.m.

They say firefighters removed the 64-year-old man from the submerged truck, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The man's name was not immediately released, and police say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.