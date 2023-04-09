Man, 64, dies after snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River, N.B.

A 64-year-old man from Kedgwick, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River.

According to RCMP, first responders were called to the scene on Little Main Road on Saturday around 4:10 p.m.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of the snowmobile and collided with a tree.

The man, who was the only person on the snowmobile, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.