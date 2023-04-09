Man, 64, dies after snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River, N.B.

(File image) (File image)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island