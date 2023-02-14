Man, 65, dies after medical emergency while driving in Smiths Cove: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 65-year-old man has died after he experienced a medical emergency while driving in Smiths Cove, N.S.

Digby RCMP, fire crews and paramedics responded to a crash on Highway 101 between Exits 25 and 26 just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The Annapolis Royal, N.S., man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash appeared to be minor and a passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

The RCMP said in a tweet Monday afternoon that Highway 101 between Exits 25 and 26 was expected to be closed for several hours.