Man, 66, dies following crash in Penobsquis: N.B. RCMP

A 66-year-old man from Apohaqui, New Brunswick., has died after a vehicle left the road and caught fire in Penobsquis, N.B.

The RCMP says its officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Penobsquis Monday at around 1:15 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The passenger was transported to hospital with what are said to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash is believed to have happened when the vehicle lost control, went over an embankment, and caught fire.

Members of the Sussex Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation and an autopsy is set to determine the man's exact cause of death.