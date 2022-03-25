Man, 68, faces robbery charges following incidents at two Dartmouth banks

A 68-year-old man is facing robbery charges following incidents at two banks in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Royal Bank at 44 Portland Street.

Police say a man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. No weapon was seen and the man left on foot, empty-handed.

About a half-hour later, police responded to another report of a robbery at the Bank of Montreal at 21 Micmac Boulevard.

Police say a man matching the same description walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller stating he wanted cash and that he had a weapon. No weapon was seen and the man left on foot with no money.

He was arrested by police a short time later.

No one was injured in either incident.

The man is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face two charges of robbery.