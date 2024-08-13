Man, 69, charged with hate crime in Antigonish: N.S. RCMP

A 69-year-old man has been charged in connection with two hate-motivated incidents in Antigonish, N.S., last month.

In a news release Tuesday, police say they received a report on July 24 that a person had caused a disturbance in a public park the day before.

In a news release last week, the RCMP said it had received a report that a man had recorded a group of women and children with a mobile device in a park on July 24. They learned a woman had asked the man to stop recording and he allegedly threatened them and made comments on the perceived background and race of the group members.

Police said last week that the man had left the scene on foot and did not follow through on his alleged threats.

Police also said last week that they had received a separate report of a man leaving garbage and urine at the entrance to a mosque on July 28.

Officers said they believed the same man was involved in both incidents based on witness statements, photos, and surveillance footage, and they were investigating them as hate-motivated offences.

Daniel Doiron, 69, was arrested on Monday in relation to the alleged incidents. He has been charged with:

causing a disturbance

mischief motivated by bias, prejudice or hate

Doiron was released on conditions and is set to appear in provincial court in Antigonish the morning of Oct. 16.

