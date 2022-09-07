Man, 72, killed in motorcycle crash in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

A 72-year-old man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Saint-Léonard, N.B.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 17 around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle when he crossed the shoulder line.

The man died at the scene. He was from Sackville, N.B.

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The highway was closed for roughly two hours Tuesday afternoon. It has since reopened.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the investigation.