Man, 81, dies after being struck by vehicle near Fredericton
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 4:00PM ADT
An 81-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle outside Fredericton.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 104 in Burtts Corner, N.B. shortly before 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Police believe the man had been walking along the road when he was struck by the vehicle. The man died at the scene.
The collision is under investigation.