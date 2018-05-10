Featured
Man, 92, dies after logging truck collides with pickup truck on N.S. highway
Police respond to a fatal collision in North Noel Road, N.S. on May 10, 2018. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 1:38PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, May 10, 2018 3:32PM ADT
A 92-year-old man has died after a logging truck collided with a pickup truck on Nova Scotia’s Highway 354.
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of the highway and Findley Road in the community of North Noel Road, N.S. around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
The driver, and sole occupant, of the pickup truck died at the scene. Police say the man was from Kennetcook, N.S.
The driver of the logging truck was not injured.
Highway 354 is closed while investigators remain on scene. It is expected to reopen around 5 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.