A 92-year-old man has died after a logging truck collided with a pickup truck on Nova Scotia’s Highway 354.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of the highway and Findley Road in the community of North Noel Road, N.S. around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the pickup truck died at the scene. Police say the man was from Kennetcook, N.S.

The driver of the logging truck was not injured.

Highway 354 is closed while investigators remain on scene. It is expected to reopen around 5 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.