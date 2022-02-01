Man accused of assaulting volunteers at Truro homeless shelter, fleeing scene
A man is facing a slew of charges, including assault and impaired driving, after he allegedly attacked volunteers at a homeless shelter in Truro, N.S., and then fled the scene.
Officers with the Truro Police Service responded to the Hub House Emergency Shelter on Prince Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a man smashed some windows at the shelter and assaulted volunteers before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.
Officers quickly located and arrested the man, who had abandoned the vehicle a few streets away.
The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jason Douglas Heim, from the Truro area.
Heim is facing the following charges in connection with the incident:
- assault causing bodily harm
- two counts of assault
- property damage
- break and enter
- theft of a motor vehicle
- impaired driving
- dangerous operation of a vehicle
- flight from police
- resist arrest