

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a beer glass at a Halifax bar.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Split Crow on Granville Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a caller reported that a man had attacked a woman with a beer glass to her face. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The 38-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located and arrested the suspect a short distance from the bar. They allege he was in possession of a switchblade knife, which is considered a prohibited weapon.

The Head of Jeddore man is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the man and woman are known to one another.