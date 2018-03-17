

CTV Atlantic





A 43-year-old man is facing charges after being accused of committing an indecent act in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the area of 2300 Gottingen Street around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers located and arrested the man who is scheduled for court Monday morning.

Police have charged the man with performing an indecent act and numerous breaches of court orders.