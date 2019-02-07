

CTV Atlantic





A man charged in connection with a series of events that ended with a stolen truck crashing into a convenience store in Lower Sackville, N.S., has been sent for a psychological assessment.

David Raymond Farrell, 38, was arrested on January 31. RCMP allege Farrell drove on the wrong side of Highway 101 near Ellershouse, N.S., nearly hitting multiple vehicles.

When the vehicle he was in crashed, police say Farrell grabbed a machete and threated a man who had stopped to help, stealing his truck. The truck eventually crashed into the front of the Circle K convenience store at an Irving gas station on Sackville Drive, leaving two men injured.

Farrell kept his head down Thursday as he appeared in provincial court, where a judge remanded him to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth for a psychiatric evaluation.

“The East Coast Forensic Hospital sought an additional 30 days to complete their assessment,” said Crown attorney Bryson McDonald outside the courtroom. “That’s exactly what the court ordered.”

Lawyers say the assessment will determine Farrell’s fitness, as well as criminal responsibility.

“Fitness being whether he can provide instructions at the time to his lawyer and the NCR assessment to determine criminal responsibility at the time of the offence,” said McDonald.

RCMP say the investigation into the incident is still very active, as they work to piece together a possible motive.

“We’re just trying to figure out exactly what happened and what led to the incident in question,” said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

Investigators are now combing through video that was captured by people who witnessed the incident. RCMP say they have received some footage from the public, but are still looking for help.

“We’re hoping the public, if they have any video of the incident in question, and if they’re willing to share it, to provide it to us,” said Croteau.

Farrell is facing a total of 18 charges, including robbery with violence, uttering threats, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

While there are no plans to lay additional charges at the moment, RCMP aren’t ruling out that more charges could be laid as their investigation unfolds.

Farrell’s next scheduled court appearance has been set for March 8, when the results of his evaluation are expected.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace