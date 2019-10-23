HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after he was involved in a collision in Saint John while two children were inside the vehicle.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over for erratic driving on Metcalf Street North at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver failed to pull over and instead sped up.

Officers followed the vehicle until Crown Street, and then backed off.

Ten minutes later, police received reports that a vehicle had hit the back of a dump truck on Ashburn Lake Road.

The 27-year-old driver was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital as a precaution, but police say he wasn’t injured.

Two passengers, ages 2 and 5, were not injured. Police say the children are now in the care of Social Development.

The driver is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing police. He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 4.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid.