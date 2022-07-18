Man accused of threatening family over crying baby at N.S. campground: RCMP

A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a family at a campground in Grand Lake, N.S., over the weekend.

Halifax RCMP responded to the campground on Highway 2 around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

Police allege the man threatened the family after their baby started crying at a nearby campsite.

Officers found and arrested the man, who they say was intoxicated.

Peter Aaron Clarke, 47, of Dartmouth has been charged with uttering threats and failing to comply with a probation order.

Clarke was held in custody and was due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday.