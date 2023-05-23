Man acquitted of N.S. sex assault because court couldn't identify suspect
A Nova Scotia provincial court judge on Tuesday acquitted a man charged in a 2018 sexual assault, setting the stage for a review of whether Halifax police failed to gather key evidence in the case.
Judge Jill Hartlen told the court she found Carrie Low's account of being sexually assaulted by two men on May 18, 2018, to be disturbing and credible.
Drawing from evidence heard at trial, the judge said Low was driven in a car from a Halifax bar to a trailer on the outskirts of the city as she drifted in and out of consciousness. Low awoke the next morning bruised and on a bare mattress, wearing only a bra and tank top.
"The last two fragments of memory (of that night) are horrific," Hartlen said. "She briefly regained her memory twice to find unknown men having penetrative sex with her." Low had testified that she recalled crying out that she was being hurt and asking for the assault to stop.
However, Hartlen said the flashbacks Low described from that night didn't prove that Brent Alexander Julien was among her attackers, adding that there was no DNA evidence implicating the accused.
The judge concluded that a third man -- seen in video footage from inside the bar where Low was socializing -- had been wearing clothing that more closely fit the victim's description of one of her two attackers.
"Based on all the evidence, and lack of evidence ... I'm not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the second man who had sex with Ms. Low was Mr. Julien and he is acquitted," Hartlen said.
The judge noted that Low had described her second assailant as having either worn a light-coloured shirt or as having a bare top with some form of tattoos, while Julien had been wearing a dark T-shirt.
The sexual assault charge against Julien is the second criminal prosecution in the five-year-old case.
In 2021, Halifax police charged Alexander Thomas of East Preston, N.S., with sexual assault, but before his trial began Thomas was found dead in what police said was a homicide.
The judge said a third man, whom she referred to as "T," was seen socializing at the bar with Thomas and Julien but left at approximately the same time as the two others, and was inside the trailer when Low woke up.
Low -- who sought and received a court order permitting her name to be made public -- has alleged that police mishandled key evidence in her case by not visiting the scene after the sexual assault.
On Tuesday, she said outside court she could now pursue a civil action against the police, as well as a long-delayed case before the Nova Scotia Police Review Board. The review board hearing is set to begin on July 10.
Low's lawyer, Emma Halpern, the director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia, said Tuesday that police missed a key opportunity to collect DNA evidence.
"They didn't go to the crime scene," Halpern said. "They never collected (Low's) underwear. We know there was a DNA issue in this case. There was a second (person's) DNA but it was not enough to be able to match with anybody."
"We know there were other people in that trailer. We know (Lowe's) shoe was there. We know she was on a mattress. All of that could have provided us with samples of DNA that we don't have," Halpern added.
Low said she was mentally prepared for an acquittal but found it "shocking to hear."
"When I reported (the sexual assault), if police had taken it seriously and investigated within a matter of hours and days, I don't think we would be standing here with the same conclusion," she said.
Outside court, Crown prosecutor Alicia Kennedy said there was strong DNA evidence against Thomas, adding that the specimen would have assisted in his prosecution had his case gone to trial.
Asked about whether there would be a case against the man referred to as "T," Kennedy said police were never able to identify him.
"It's for police to continue those efforts," she said.
Halifax police said in an email they would review the case in detail and determine their next steps.
Meanwhile, defence lawyer Jonathan Hughes said his client was relieved by the verdict.
"In terms of what came out in evidence, it was absolutely the right decision," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How will migrants integrate into Canadian society? This 7-year program hopes to find out
As Canada looks to meet ambitious immigration targets, researchers from across the country are undertaking a multi-million dollar study of how migrants are integrating into Canadian society.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Watchdog to probe how military police handled case against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin
The military police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a senior officer who was a central figure in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Netflix to charge an additional US$8 month for password sharing in the U.S.
Netflix on Tuesday outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S., its latest bid to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service as its growth slows.
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
Toronto
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
'He's missed by so many': Friend of missing vulnerable man says his family is 'incredibly worried'
Kathleen Matthews has known Nathan for more than a decade.
-
Man seriously injured after daytime shooting in Toronto
One man has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following a shooting in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood this afternoon.
Calgary
-
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
-
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
Montreal
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
'Shocking to see': Video shows Quebec students giving Nazi salute during class
A mother says her daughter's school north of Montreal failed to act when students were filmed giving a Hitler salute while playing a Nazi marching song in the classroom.
-
Weekend closures on Highway 20 aren't going anywhere. Here's what to expect
If your perfect summer Saturday involves a breezy drive across Highway 20, you might want to reconsider; construction will continue throughout the season and will likely cause some traffic jams.
Edmonton
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
New river valley park to open in northeast Edmonton this summer
The city has acquired 190 acres of parkland to open a new park along the North Saskatchewan River in northeast Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
London
-
Police investigate collision involving transport truck, van in south London, Ont.
A south London, Ont. intersection has reopened after a collision between a transport truck and a van on Tuesday afternoon.
-
12-year-old Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.
-
Trial continues for man accused of allegedly smuggling 62kg of cocaine over border
The RCMP charged Harvinder Singh, then 25, with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking in March of 2021, according to border services.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson remains banned from speaking at Pride rally
Manitoba's premier will not be allowed to speak at this year's annual Pride rally, but says she will be walking in the parade.
-
Police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
Winnipeg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a homicide two weeks ago.
-
Dozens to speak against LGBTQ2S+ book banning in Brandon
A presentation to Brandon School Division trustees calling for the removal of books with LGBTQ2S+ content has caused an outcry in the community, with dozens prepared to speak against it Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport excluded from expanded trusted-traveller program
The Ottawa International Airport is not included in Canada's expansion of a trusted-traveller program coming to six other cities next month.
-
Sparks group adds Dragons' Den investors as Senators fans await ownership decision
As Ottawa Senators fans anxiously wait to find out who will own their hockey team, one of the bidders is continuing to add new investors to their lineup.
-
Meals on Wheels Ottawa is in desperate need of volunteers
Meals on Wheels, a crucial service for seniors and individuals unable to leave their homes, is facing significant challenges in delivering hot meals to its clients because of a significant decline in volunteers.
Saskatoon
-
Smoke continues to hamper fight against 'extremely aggressive' Sask. wildfires
Heavy smoke continues to interfere with firefighting efforts in northern Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
-
Sask. Métis organization gathering donations of supplies for fire evacuees
The Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) is calling on the public for supplies to help evacuees impacted by wildfires.
Vancouver
-
Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, Lougheed Highway partially closed
A person is in hospital and a stretch of Lougheed Highway is closed after a vehicle struck a cyclist in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning, Ridge Meadows RCMP say.
-
Abbotsford dentist banned from seeing patients, communicating with staff
An Abbotsford dentist has been banned from seeing patients or communicating with staff at his clinic while a misconduct investigation is underway, according to the professional regulator.
-
Pathologist in B.C. murder trial says he's not certain where teenage girl was killed
The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on the body of a 13-year-old girl found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park says he can't be certain she was killed there.
Regina
-
Man charged with second degree murder in relation to 2022 homicide: Regina police
A man has been arrested and charged in relation to Regina's seventh homicide of 2022.
-
Pair of moose spotted taking a tour of Regina's Normanview neighbourhood
Residents in Regina's northwest neighbourhoods were in for a surprise over morning coffee, when several moose appeared to be taking a stroll through the streets.
-
Exhibit exploring psychedelics and Sask. medical legacy to open at Mackenzie Art Gallery
An exhibit exploring psychedelic experiences and its connection to the history of the former mental hospital in Weyburn will open at the Mackenzie Art Gallery on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
2 arrested after 'armed' break and enter in Victoria
Victoria police say two people were arrested after a report of an "armed break and enter" drew a large police presence to a residential building in James Bay.
-
RCMP bomb disposal team called to Courtenay
Members of an RCMP bomb disposal unit successfully dealt with an unusual situation in Courtenay Monday evening.
-
Investor-occupants made up almost 10% of B.C. homeowners in 2020: Statistics Canada
Investor-occupants made up almost 10 per cent of homeowners in British Columbia in 2020, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.