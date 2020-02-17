HALIFAX -- A man is in critical condition after falling the water at Uisge Ban Falls Provincial Park in Baddeck, Nova Scotia, early Monday afternoon.

RCMP say it happened around 12 p.m. and involved a man in 60s.

Police say several people went into the water, attempting to rescue the man. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Halifax.

"Just after noon today, right around Baddeck falls, one individual went into the water, which prompted, I think, three people or more individuals to go into the water to try and help them," says Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "What we know so far is that a total of four people have been in the water, and there is a male in his 60's who is in critical condition as a result. We don't know what the outcome is right now."

Police note an officer was one of the three people who jumped in the water to help. The conditions of the other individuals who went into the water are unknown.