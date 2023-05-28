Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after Cape Breton collision: police

A man was airlifted to a Halifax hospital Saturday after a motor vehicle collision in the River Ryan area of Cape Breton, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police officers responded to the collision on Lingan Road around 1:35 p.m.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, a driver was travelling eastbound when they lost control of the vehicle, crossed over to the opposite side of the road and struck the front of a vehicle travelling west. Police say both vehicles came to rest in a ditch.

The male driver, 33, and lone occupant of the eastbound vehicle sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

The driver and passenger of the westbound vehicle, both 67, also suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist conducted their preliminary investigation. Police say alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors in the collision.

An investigation into the collision continues.