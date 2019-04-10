

CTV Atlantic





A man has been airlifted to hospital in Halifax after he was struck by a vehicle in Kentville, N.S.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Aberdeen and Main streets at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The Kentville Police Service says the 59-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound pickup truck driven by a 66-year-old.

The pedestrian was taken to the Valley Regional Hospital and later airlifted to hospital in Halifax with undetermined injuries.

The driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.