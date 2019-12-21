BRENTWOOD, N.S. -- A 31-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Brentwood, N.S., early Saturday morning.

N.S. RCMP say emergency crews responded to the crash in the 1000 block on Highway 2 at approximately 3:05 a.m.

Police say they located a vehicle in a ditch, and discovered the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was sent to hospital via LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed a stretch of Highway 2 and are diverting traffic to Exit 12 on Highway 2 and Shortts Lake West Road. They expect the road to remain closed until Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.