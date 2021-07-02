HALIFAX -- A 34-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Little Harbour, Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Pictou County District RCMP says at approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 30, emergency crews responded to a serious collision on Egypt Road in Little Harbour.

Police, fire and EHS attended the scene and found that a grey car had been heading north on Egypt Road, when it crossed the centre line and collided with a black SUV that had been heading south on Egypt Road. Both vehicles sustained significant damage as a result.

Police say the driver of the grey car, a 34-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by Lifeflight.

The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old female, was uninjured. The passenger of the SUV, a 71-year-old female, sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Egypt Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.