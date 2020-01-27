Man airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crash in remote area of Newfoundland
CLARENVILLE, N.L. -- RCMP in Newfoundland say a snowmobiler was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after being rescued in a remote area of Random Island.
Officers were called to the area Sunday night after the vehicle crashed on a pond near Deer Harbour in an area that is only accessible by snowmobile.
Police, paramedics and search-and-rescue operators made it to the scene by snowmobile, while the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax dispatched a civilian helicopter to assist.
A 36-year-old man was later airlifted to hospital in St. John's, N.L., for treatment.
The Mounties say the injured man was wearing a helmet.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.